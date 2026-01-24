Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
24.01.2026 09:02:00
AI Infrastructure Could Triple to $1.4 Trillion by 2030: Here's the Best Stock to Buy for 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been around in some form or fashion for decades, but advances in generative AI over the past several years caused the technology to go viral. These sophisticated algorithms have been shown to increase productivity, generate original content, and streamline workflows. Many of the largest enterprises are already working to capture their share of the resulting windfall.Analysts at J.P. Morgan have put pen to paper and estimated that the capital expenditures (capex) needed to support AI data center demand will top $1.4 trillion per year by 2030.If I could buy just one stock to capitalize on that trend in 2026, it would be Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
