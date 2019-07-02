AI International Hub Welcomes New H3C Chengdu Research Institute

CHENGDU, China, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 4, a launching ceremony for New H3C Chengdu Research Institute, a key project, was held at AI International Hub. The Institute is operated and managed by Chengdu Tianfu Software Park, and will focus on R&D in areas such as 5G and next-generation storage technologies after its formal operation.

AI International Hub, located in Singapore-Sichuan Hi-tech Innovation Park, Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, China, is the first industrial park featuring the concept of "AI + 5G" in the west. It covers an area of 205.9 mu and boasts a gross floor area of 489,000 m2. As a leading professional operator of industrial parks in China, Chengdu Tianfu Software Park, now has dozens of projects with a total investment of more than CNY 10 billion, such as China Mobile (Chengdu) Industrial Research Institute, New H3C Chengdu Research Institute, NSFOCUS Second Headquarters Base, China Post Headquarters have announced their access.

New H3C Group is an industrial leader in the provision of digital solutions, offering a full range of servers, storage, network, security, hyper-converged systems and IT management systems. It is the largest provider of communication exchangers and routers, the largest enterprise network service provider, and the largest provider of cloud management platforms in China.