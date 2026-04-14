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14.04.2026 20:45:00
AI Is Creating a Power Crisis. This Fuel Cell Stock Just Surged More Than 20% and Could Have More Room to Run.
AI has massive power needs. Electricity demand by data centers in the U.S. skyrocketed 22% last year to 61.8 gigawatts (GW). That's enough to power nearly 55 million homes for a year. According to a projection by S&P Global's 451 Research, the annual power needs of U.S. data centers could hit 134.4 GW by 2030. The surge in power demand is driving AI data center developers to secure power supplies. One company they're turning to is Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). The fuel cell stock was up more than 20% at one point today after expanding its partnership with Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). It could have a lot more room to run. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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