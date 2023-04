AI Is Going to Escalate the Need for This Real Estate

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial Intelligence (AI) needs data. It relies on large data sets to feed algorithms that generate predictions, solutions, and other results. As AI becomes more mainstream, it will drive exponential growth in data usage. Companies will need a place to store all this data so AI programs can access and process the information used to generate outputs. Data centers will likely play a crucial role in supporting this data. That bodes well for the companies that own and operate this essential real estate .Leading global commercial real estate service company CBRE (NYSE: CBRE) recently released a report on how AI will impact data center markets. CBRE noted that data center capacity in primary markets has tripled (as measured in megawatts) since 2015. The primary driver is digital transformation as companies move more of their business processes from on-premises to the cloud.