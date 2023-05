AI Is Helping With Semiconductor Design, and This Little-Known Software Stock Is Poised to Benefit

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) -- a computing system that attempts to imitate the way the human mind processes information and solves problems -- has been around for decades. But a new wave of AI is sweeping the tech world, driven by generative AI services like ChatGPT.Companies across all industries see the potential to supercharge their performance if they put these new computing systems to work and are investing in new projects accordingly. Behind every AI system is a powerful semiconductor, so chip stocks have rightly attracted a lot of attention in recent months. But before these building blocks of tech are manufactured and deployed into supercomputers that power generative AI, they need to be designed. That's why Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) is worth getting acquainted with right now. Continue reading