Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
15.01.2026 16:53:00
AI Is Rewriting Global Power Needs, Creating a Massive Opportunity for This Engineering and Construction Company
The surge in artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly reshaping power demand. AI data centers can consume significantly more energy than traditional data centers, and Deloitte estimates that power demand from AI data centers in the U.S. could increase by more than 30 times by 2035.A single data center powering AI can consume as much electricity as a small city, highlighting the urgent need to address growing power demand. Hyperscalers and other industrial players are taking matters into their own hands by bypassing grid connections and investing in on-site natural gas turbines, fuel cells, or other modular energy solutions.This presents a significant opportunity for companies in the engineering and construction sector, such as Fluor (NYSE: FLR). Fluor has the expertise and scale to help companies navigate the complex permitting process, and was named a top data center constructor by Data Centre magazine in 2025. Here's what investors need to know about Fluor's long-term growth opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
