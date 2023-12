AI Is Taking Over Our Devices: 3 Stocks to Buy to Capitalize on the Extreme Growth of the Industry

One critical part of artificial intelligence (AI) is the devices that bring the technology to our fingertips. It is through such machines and gadgets that users reap the benefits of AI .From the investor standpoint, devices can serve as another source of stock gains. Given its widespread recognition and leadership in the device industry, many will turn to Apple. However, sales of the iPhone have plateaued lately, and the stock turned increasingly to services to derive growth.Knowing that, you may want to capitalize on the device trend through other stocks. For those looking for alternatives, Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) could be unexpected options that could serve your portfolio well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel