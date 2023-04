AI Isn't Just for Tech Stocks. Here's How Coca-Cola Is Teaming Up With OpenAI

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) has captivated investors' attention since the launch of ChatGPT last November. While the implications of the new generative AI technology are far-reaching, most of the focus has been on tech companies like OpenAI-backers Microsoft, Alphabet, and Nvidia.However, outside of the tech sector, other companies aren't wasting time leveraging the new technologies to their advantage. One of those unexpected AI users is Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), the world's largest beverage company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading