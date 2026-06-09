Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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09.06.2026 11:06:00
AI Juggernauts Nvidia, Palantir, Micron, and Broadcom Are Sending Shockwaves Through Wall Street With This Nearly $13 Billion Warning
Investors have been waiting decades for the next technological leap forward to rival what the internet did for corporate America and Wall Street. With an estimated $15.7 trillion global addressable market by 2030, artificial intelligence (AI) has answered the call. The foundational companies behind the rise of AI have seen their shares skyrocket. Since the start of 2023, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) have rallied by roughly 1,400%, 2,110%, 1,890%, and 650%, respectively, as of the closing bell on June 4.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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