AI Leader Brainspace's Latest Release Considered "Game Changer" for Legal Professionals

DALLAS, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brainspace (brainspace.com), the world's leading patented machine learning solution for investigations, eDiscovery, compliance, and alternative data, today announced the launch of Brainspace 6.3, the latest version of its data intelligence platform.

Available at no cost to existing users, the enhanced features in Brainspace 6.3 further streamline the data exploration process, by automating a majority of the human tasks associated with supervised machine learning workflows. This enables faster and more accurate analysis of email threads, documents, contracts, and more to reduce an organization's legal risk. Brainspace 6.3's supervised machine learning empowers users to quickly pinpoint "unknown unknowns" within massive amounts of unstructured data.

As corporate investigations, litigation, and government inquiries are on the rise, human hands can no longer keep up with the quantity of data required for thorough analysis. With Brainspace 6.3, users can more rapidly analyze data and surface high-value insights to slash their organization's legal risk.

"As Brainspace's self-improving AI exploded in popularity among our users, we saw an opportunity to double down on those features to streamline their workflows even further," said Ravi Sathyanna, Vice President of Research & Development at Brainspace. "Brainspace 6.3 was developed to provide our clients with stronger statistical validation features and to more deeply support our valued users in making more confident decisions, especially in the management of the predictive models."

Brainspace 6.3 offers a number of powerful new features, including:



AutoMode: Provides a continuous, autonomous document selection option to automate workflows for building predictive models.

Adaptive Control Sets (ACS): Provides robust statistical validation, enabling better and faster decisions from supervised machine learning.

Portable Learning enhancements: Dramatically improves the effectiveness of portable models and provides twice as accurate predictive ranks.

"The integration of data visualizations, multi-concept identification, and supervised machine learning features, including the addition of precision and recall reporting in this release, will be a game-changer," said Christine Porras, Director Technology Solutions at Oasis Discovery. "We are excited to be able to offer all of this within one application to our partners."

"The new features of Brainspace 6.3 improve threading efficiency and consistency with expanded dynamic application; enable better management and substantiation of predictive models; and deliver time savings through automation of the classifier training process," said Brandon Jessup, Executive Director of Expert Solutions at Lighthouse. "We're already seeing efficiency gains across client matters and are excited to extend these features and workflow enhancements more broadly to our clients."

About Brainspace

For more than a decade, Brainspace has been the standard-bearer for machine learning in unstructured and alternative data, delivering market-leading solutions in intelligence mining, investigations, eDiscovery, compliance, and risk analytics. The most comprehensive and trusted platform of its kind, Brainspace's patented natural language technology helps the world's top firms and government agencies pinpoint "unknown unknowns" fast. Harness the power of the industry's leading data intelligence platform to surface insights, slash risk, and solve problems. Learn more at brainspace.com.

