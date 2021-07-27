AI Leader Scibids Publishes Reference Guide Detailing Digital Advertising Decisioning Without Use of Cookies, Personal Information

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scibids , the global leader in artificial intelligence for digital marketing, has released a reference guide that provides marketers the details they need to understand how AI is resolving mounting global tensions between consumer privacy and paid digital marketing's future. The free guide, "AI, Privacy and the Future of Digital Marketing" is available at https://bit.ly/scibids-ai .

The guide explains how Scibids AI grows the scale and value of paid digital media for global advertisers, media agencies, and the broader digital media ecosystem without using people's personal information. The technology untangles the unfortunate relationship between user data and digital marketing performance, delivering stronger returns than legacy ad optimization technology.

"AI is disrupting whole industries, and marketing is no exception," said Remi Lemonnier, PhD, co-founder and president of Scibids. "Purpose-built AI can solve major challenges in digital marketing, at once: lessening reliance on behavioral targeting technology that provoke regulators and annoy consumers while dramatically improving performance and ROI for advertisers."

"As a passionate student of math and computer science, I appreciate the opportunity to share what we have learned and built at Scibids during the past five years of operations. We're entering a new era and have the collective opportunity to do better by advertisers, the adtech ecosystem and most importantly, consumers. This guide is offered to the community with that goal and in that spirit."

"We trust that this guide will help advertisers and media agencies rise above their reliance on legacy technologies -- like cookies -- that are creating tension and existential threats to the reliability of digital marketing as a growth channel for advertisers," said Julien Hirth, co-founder and general manager at Scibids. "It gives us the opportunity to articulate how AI can be engineered to create value for advertisers without relying on personally identifiable information, cross-site tracking, or behavioral analysis. It's time marketers understood that they need not rely on legacy technology that provokes animosity among regulators and annoyance among their consumers to deliver reliable and scalable marketing returns. There is a better way."

The guide provides informed critiques of current optimization offerings, real-world examples of the benefits of AI in real-world digital marketing use cases and describes how the technology actually works. It cuts through the confusion and clutter to provide much-needed information that will benefit the entire digital advertising ecosystem.

Scibids was recently named to the AdExchanger 2021 Programmatic Power Players list; finalists for the Most Effective Programmatic Partnership in the UK-Based Drum Awards for Digital Advertising in 2021 for their collaboration with Dell, WPP's Mediacom, and Nielsen; was recognized as the Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading by The Drum APAC in 2020, and was shortlisted for Best Digital Campaign in partnership with Publicis' Zenith and Nestle in The Wires Global 2020 by UK-based ExchangeWire.

"When we created Scibids, we knew that the old model based on using personal information and user profiling was not for us," said Lemonnier. "That led us in a better direction and we are thrilled to be sharing what we have learned with the rest of the marketing community. Performance doesn't need to come at the cost of privacy. This guide aims to make that clear."

Founded in Paris in 2016 with 11 locations around the world, Scibids develops customizable AI to make marketing more effective. AI is transforming whole industries and is raising expectations for global brands. Scibids AI drives step-change performance and scale independently and was created with a privacy-first approach and has never relied on third-party cookies, PII, or other digital identifiers to drive growth and successful business outcomes. Scibids works across the ecosystem and is enabled within the leading Demand Side Platforms, embraced by global media agencies, and trusted by global brands. Learn more at Scibids.com .

