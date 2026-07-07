Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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07.07.2026 11:06:00
AI Leaders Nvidia, Palantir, and Meta Platforms Are Shaking Wall Street's Foundation With This $15.6 Billion Warning
No trend has captured the attention and capital of investors since the start of this century quite like the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Giving software and systems the tools to make autonomous, split-second decisions is a technology that PwC analysts believe can add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processing units (GPUs) are the catalyst for this technological revolution and are what make AI data centers tick. Meanwhile, software-as-a-service pioneer Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and social media maven Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are at the forefront of deploying AI applications to boost their bottom lines.Palantir's AI platforms are critical to the United States' military operations, while Meta has integrated generative AI into its ad platforms to allow businesses to tailor their messages to users.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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03.07.26
|S&P 500-Wert Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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01.07.26
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Gerüchte zu Cloud-Plan treibt Meta - CoreWeave sacken ab (dpa-AFX)
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01.07.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
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01.07.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
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01.07.26
|Meta-Aktie mit Kursrally, CoreWeave sackt zweistellig ab: Angebliche Cloud-Pläne von Facebook-Mutter beflügeln - Konkurrenz schwächelt (dpa-AFX)
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01.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Meta auf 'Buy' - Ziel 825 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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01.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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01.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittwochnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)