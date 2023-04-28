|
28.04.2023 00:15:00
AI Leads Meta Back to Growth: Here's Why Its Stock Is a Buy Right Now
Earnings season for the quarter ended March 31 is heating up, and this has been the busiest reporting week for the technology sector. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) delivered its results after the market close yesterday, and investors have sent its stock soaring.The company was under scrutiny for most of 2022 because investors felt its focus was misplaced. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a series of adjustments to rescue Meta's stock price, which, at one point, had suffered a peak-to-trough collapse of 76%.A combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and cost cuts have put the company back on track. Here's exactly what investors need to know.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
