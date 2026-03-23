Winners Aktie
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23.03.2026 08:45:00
AI May Disrupt Millions of Jobs. These 3 Stocks Could Be Big Winners.
Billionaire Vinod Khosla, the first venture capital investor in ChatGPT creator OpenAI, recently predicted that today's five-year-olds won't need to get jobs when they grow up. They might not have a choice. Khosla believes that AI will be able to perform 80% of all jobs. Not everyone thinks that an AI-driven jobs apocalypse is on the way. For example, the World Economic Forum estimates that AI will displace 92 million jobs but create 170 million new jobs. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) predicts that AI could affect 90% of jobs while still having a positive net effect on job growth. However, no one knows for sure how much AI will advance over the next few years. Khosla could be proven right. If AI is likely to disrupt millions of jobs, the transformation will almost certainly create significant investment opportunities. Here are three AI stocks that could be especially big winners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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