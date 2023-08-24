AI-Media's AI-Powered LEXI Captioning Tool Kit Raises the Bar

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-Media, a leading provider of captioning technology and infrastructure, is proud to unveil its groundbreaking AI-Powered LEXI Captioning Tool Kit. This comprehensive collection of automated captioning solutions marks a new era in the industry, combining cutting-edge AI technologies to meet the integrated needs of content creators and distributors worldwide.



The AI-Powered LEXI Tool Kit addresses challenges faced by media companies, broadcasters, event producers, educational institutions, and other content producers in delivering cost-effective and accurate captions and subtitles for live and pre-recorded content that can be easily re-used in other customer applications.

"At AI-Media, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of captioning technology. Our LEXI Tool Kit is a result of years of research and development, and we are proud to offer a transformative solution that enhances the accessibility and inclusivity of media content," said James Ward, Chief Sales Officer at AI-Media.

The Tool Kit is comprised of six key solutions each designed to address different captioning needs, enabling the consumer to mix and match key components to suit their business requirements. The solutions are compatible with our encoder series via the iCap Cloud Network creating the ultimate captioning ecosystem.

LEXI Live Automatic Captioning: Delivering real-time captions with unparalleled accuracy, LEXI consistently achieves over 98% accuracy. Offering speaker identification and intelligent caption placement, LEXI Live Automatic Captioning is the cornerstone of the Tool Kit, offering captions rivalling that of human captioners – at a fraction of the cost. LEXI Recorded: Accelerating captioning for post-production content, LEXI Recorded seamlessly integrates into Media Asset Management Systems (MAM), ensuring fast turnaround times for caption file delivery. Users can caption in over 30 languages, choose from multiple file formats including SRT, VTT, and TXT, to fit their specific requirements; and make use of the API function and automation for a zero-touch solution. LEXI Translate: Breaking down language barriers, LEXI Translate allows users to effortlessly translate live captions and subtitles to and from over 50 languages with more added every month. Perfect for corporate meetings, global events, and broadcasts of multilingual content, LEXI Translates accuracy ensures that important nuances are effectively translated. LEXI DR (Disaster Recovery): Never go off the air with the ultimate failover solution. LEXI DR enables users to host their fully redundant iCap and LEXI servers, ensuring uninterrupted captioning in challenging situations like cloud-based outages or internet connectivity issues. No more missing captions due to internet outages! LEXI Local: LEXI Local delivers highly secure live, automatic captions, on-premises and off the cloud, meaning elevated security and greater control. LEXI Local is ideal for any organization such as corporations or Government agencies requiring increased security of their content. LEXI Library: LEXI Library archives your captioned content, making it easily searchable and accessible. With customizable permissions and Single Sign On, time-stamped live captions can be accessed securely in real-time or post-session, simplifying the process of transcribing, and distributing captioned sessions.

The Tool Kit presents a comprehensive solution to maximize the benefits of captioning and translation. Fully compatible with AI-Media's best-in-class SDI and IP caption encoders, the Tool Kit simplifies customer workflows by providing seamless interoperability.

For more information about the AI-Powered LEXI Captioning Tool Kit, visit www.ai-media.tv. To schedule a demo or to speak with a representative, please contact lexi@ai-media.tv.

About AI-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, technology company AI-Media is a global leader in live and recorded captioning, transcription, and translation solutions. The company helps the world’s leading broadcasters, enterprises, and government agencies ensure high accuracy, secure, and cost-effective captioning via its AI-powered LEXI captioning solution. LEXI captions are delivered to millions of screens worldwide via AI-Media’s range of captioning encoders and its iCap Cloud Network – the world’s largest, most secure caption delivery network. Globally, AI-Media delivers over 9 million minutes of live and recorded media monthly. AI-Media trades on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:AIM). For more information, please visit www.ai-media.tv.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4763888e-6d55-490f-8749-0a5a76363f46