OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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01.08.2026 18:34:00
AI Models From OpenAI Just Went Rogue. Here's Why That's a Potential Threat to Crypto.
On July 21, one of OpenAI's large language models (LLMs) escaped from its test environment where it was being evaluated for its cyberintrusion capabilities, got to the open internet, and then proceeded to hack into the artificial intelligence (AI) hub called Hugging Face. OpenAI had previously deactivated certain safety features, and it had also prompted the model to ace the ExploitGym hacking benchmark at any cost. Now, the company has a convenient new story about how powerful its technology can be.For crypto investors, however, this could be bearish news because it shows that a big new risk is in play. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are the two chains that are the most exposed at the moment, so let's break down the potential threat here.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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