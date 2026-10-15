AI Needs More Power Than the Grid Can Give, and These 7 Stocks Sell the Fix

The ongoing proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers continues to outpace the availability of electricity to power them, and will do so for a while. That's the latest assessment from analysts at Morgan Stanley, which recently calculated that -- as things stand -- U.S. data centers alone will face a 32-gigawatt electricity shortfall by 2028.

This warning echoes similar ones that have been circulating since shortly after the November 2022 launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which set off an AI arms race that's still heating up rather than cooling off. Indeed, globally, Goldman Sachs says demand for power in data centers is set to grow by 170% between last year and 2030, up from a five-year growth estimate of only 117% earlier this year. Much like the United States, the rest of the world isn't ready to meet that need either.

Some companies benefit from this growing electricity shortage, of course, although these investment opportunities are as nuanced and complex as the solution to the power shortfall itself. Here's a framework for how investors might want to view and navigate the matter.

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