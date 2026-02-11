Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
11.02.2026 22:30:00
AI Overvaluation Fears Hit Wall Street 3 Months Ago: Here's How AI Stocks Have Done Since
On Nov. 4, 2025, fears of a crash gripped Wall Street as the CEOs of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley warned that the market was due for a correction. At a financial summit, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that a drawdown of 10% to 20% over the next year or two was likely, while Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick said at the same conference that a 10% to 15% drawdown would be healthy.All three major indexes plunged on their comments, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite taking the most pain with a 2% dip. In the three months since, Wall Street appears to have internalized their warnings, with analysts seeming to comb through earnings reports for the major tech companies in search of signs that shares are overvalued.Last month, for instance, Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) share price fell by 10% despite the company reporting a 60% year-over-year jump in profits, partly because analysts thought that the 39% year-over-year growth of its cloud services segment was too low. The next week, traders punished Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with an 8% haircut for missing its earnings estimates by $0.02 a share, with earnings per share coming in at $1.95 compared to the $1.97 expected.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.