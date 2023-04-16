|
AI Revolution: 2 AI Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
While artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for years, recent innovations have captured the public imagination. The introduction of next-generation chatbots, including ChatGPT and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Bard have made headlines the world over, sparking the next bull run in AI. Investors have been watching the ensuing zeitgeist and have sensed the potential to ride this ongoing trend to profits.The next phase of AI development could be particularly lucrative and far-reaching. In fact, Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management has done some calculations and estimates that artificial intelligence (AI) software could represent a $14 trillion revenue opportunity by 2030. Even some of Wall Street's most notable billionaires and hedge funds have been snapping up shares of AI-related stocks, expecting to benefit from the current AI gold rush. Let's look at two such stocks billionaires are buying hand over fist.Continue reading
