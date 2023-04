AI Revolution: 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Like There's No Tomorrow

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) has gone viral in 2023, fueled by the emergence of next-level chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Bard. These conversational AI models have renewed public interest in AI as the future bears down on us with dizzying speed.Forecasts vary wildly about the sales potential resulting from these technological gains, but Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management estimates that AI software could represent a $14 trillion revenue opportunity by 2030. Hedge fund billionaires didn't make it big by sticking their heads in the sand, and many have been buying up shares of at a frantic pace. Let's look at two stocks that billionaires have been snapping up like there's no tomorrow.Continue reading