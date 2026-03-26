Incredible Holdings Aktie

Incredible Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270

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27.03.2026 00:37:00

AI Sell-Off: Why I'm Pounding the Table on This Incredible Stock

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have had a rough go in 2026. The sector was likely due for a break after dominating the markets since 2023, but that doesn't mean there still aren't compelling investment opportunities.The reality is that the market may be tired of AI, but the growth will likely continue at its current pace (and maybe even greater) for some time, probably through 2030. This momentum means that once investors get used to all of this AI spending, some of the biggest names in the space could be ready to rocket higher.One of the biggest bargains in the market right now is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Microsoft is a huge player in AI, but its software is also a critical part in the day-to-day operations of countless businesses around the globe. Microsoft is a stalwart that isn't going anywhere, but its stock has been slammed in recent weeks. I think investors should start pounding the table on this stock, as it has seldom been this cheap over the past decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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