AI Software Revenue Is Soaring Toward $14 Trillion: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

The concept of artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for thousands of years. In fact, Leonardo da Vinci constructed an automaton in 1495, building on work done centuries earlier by the philosopher Plato. But AI has evolved more rapidly in recent decades due to innovations in semiconductor design, and demand for AI solutions is expected to soar in the coming years.According to Ark Invest, AI software revenue could hit $14 trillion by 2030, up from $1 trillion in 2021. Many growth stocks will benefit from that trend, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) look particularly attractive given their current valuations.Here's what investors should know.