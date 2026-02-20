Hit Aktie
20.02.2026 12:40:00
AI Spending Is Poised to Hit $700 Billion in 2026. 2 Top Stocks to Buy to Capitalize on This Massive Number.
The major hyperscalers in the U.S. are forecast to spend at least $700 billion in capital expenditures (capex) this year to bolster their artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructures. That points toward a major increase over last year's estimated spending of $394 billion.There are several stocks investors might want to consider buying to capitalize on this massive spending on AI data centers in 2026. Let's take a closer look at two critical players in the AI ecosystem that can deliver solid gains to investors thanks to the huge capex opportunity mentioned -- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
