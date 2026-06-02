Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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02.06.2026 20:41:49
AI Start-up Anthropic Files Confidentially for IPO. Here's What Investors Need to Know
Investors are likely already familiar with Anthropic, the start-up behind the Claude family of chatbots and large language models (LLMs). The company believes that artificial intelligence (AI) "will have a vast impact on the world." It goes on to say it is "dedicated to securing [AI's] benefits and mitigating its risks."In a statement posted on its website, the company revealed it has submitted regulatory filings and could go public as early as next month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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