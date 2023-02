AI still requires human expertise

From GitHub Copilot to ChatGPT-infused Bing search, AI increasingly permeates our everyday lives. While directionally good (machines do more work so people can focus our time elsewhere), you need a fair amount of expertise in a given field to trust the results AI offers. Ben Kehoe, former cloud robotics research scientist for iRobot, argues that people still have to take ultimate responsibility for whatever the AI suggests, which requires you to determine whether AI’s suggestions are any good.Accountability for resultsWe’re in the awkward toddler phase of AI, when it shows tremendous promise but it’s not always clear just what it will become when it grows up. I've mentioned before that AI’s biggest successes to date haven’t come at the expense of people, but rather as a complement to people. Think of machines running compute-intensive queries at massive scale, answering questions that people could handle, but much slower.To read this article in full, please click here