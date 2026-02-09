Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
09.02.2026 11:06:00
AI Superstar Palantir Has Plunged 37% From Its All-Time High -- and a Minimum Decline of 60% Should Be Expected, Based on What History Says
Over the last three years, no trend has garnered investors' attention and capital quite like artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make split-second decisions without the need for human oversight is a multitrillion-dollar global opportunity that can benefit humanity and corporate America.Although AI hardware providers tend to hog all the glory -- here's looking at you, Nvidia -- a strong argument can be made that artificial intelligence application companies like Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have climbed to the top of the pedestal. Since the beginning of 2023, Palantir stock has rallied more than 1,900% and tacked on north of $300 billion in market value.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
