AI supply is way ahead of AI demand

Everyone wants in on the AI boom. For now, however, you can probably count on one hand the number of vendors cashing in.The most obvious one is Nvidia, of course. Nvidia has earned nation-state levels of cash for its GPUs ($26 billion in the first quarter of 2024 alone). Beyond Nvidia are the big three cloud vendors and OpenAI. Beyond that cast of five, however, it's pretty hard to find many—yet.That "yet" is the key here. We are absolutely in a frothy period for AI, where vendors are selling "hopium" and enterprises are buying just enough to fuel proofs of concept, without much production usage. That will change, especially as we move beyond today's amazement ("Wow, look at how a few lines of text can create a visually impressive but practically useless video!").