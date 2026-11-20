Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) just finished its IPO day with the AI lab jumping 17% in its blockbuster debut.

Anthropic's debut exposes stock market investors to AI labs for the first time, and Anthropic may have a broader range of potential outcomes than any stock before it. The company has identified a market opportunity valued at $40 trillion, and its technology is so powerful that CEO Dario Amodei thinks it could cure diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's within a decade. In contrast, a researcher for the company said there's more than a 10% chance that it "could kill all humans."

Likewise, Anthropic bulls, including Goldman Sachs, projected $440 billion in revenue by 2029, and Morningstar's bull case put its share price at $188.

Continue reading