Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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20.11.2026 06:30:02
AI Token Prices Are Tumbling. Is It a Red Flag for Anthropic Stock?
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) just finished its IPO day with the AI lab jumping 17% in its blockbuster debut.
Anthropic's debut exposes stock market investors to AI labs for the first time, and Anthropic may have a broader range of potential outcomes than any stock before it. The company has identified a market opportunity valued at $40 trillion, and its technology is so powerful that CEO Dario Amodei thinks it could cure diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's within a decade. In contrast, a researcher for the company said there's more than a 10% chance that it "could kill all humans."
Likewise, Anthropic bulls, including Goldman Sachs, projected $440 billion in revenue by 2029, and Morningstar's bull case put its share price at $188.
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