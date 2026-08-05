Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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06.08.2026 00:06:00
AI Trailblazers Nvidia, Palantir, Alphabet, and Meta Are Shaking Wall Street to Its Core With This $3.4 Billion Warning
No trend has been more foundational to Wall Street's historic bull market over the last four years than the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make autonomous, split-second decisions is a technology that can improve growth rates and margins for most sectors and industries.Few companies have grabbed the AI bull by the horns quite like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are effectively the heart of AI-accelerated data centers. No other GPUs come close to matching the compute capabilities of Nvidia's hardware.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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07.08.26
|KORREKTUR 2: Meta soll 567 Millionen Dollar in Fonds für Kinder zahlen (dpa-AFX)
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07.08.26
|KORREKTUR: Meta soll 567 Millionen Dollar in Fonds für Kinder zahlen (dpa-AFX)
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07.08.26
|Meta told to pay nearly $1bn penalty over social media harm to children (Financial Times)
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06.08.26
|Meta-Aktie dennoch fester: Nach OpenAI und Anthropic - auch Metas KI-Software drang in fremde Systeme ein (dpa-AFX)
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06.08.26
|Auch KI von Meta hackte sich in eine andere Firma (Spiegel Online)
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06.08.26
|Auch KI von Meta hackte sich in eine andere Firma (dpa-AFX)
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04.08.26
|Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Rheinmetall - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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04.08.26
|Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Rheinmetall - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 725,00
|-1,32%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|306,95
|-1,11%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|306,10
|-1,05%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|513,80
|0,49%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|193,30
|1,53%
|Palantir
|148,72
|10,05%
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