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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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06.08.2026 00:06:00

AI Trailblazers Nvidia, Palantir, Alphabet, and Meta Are Shaking Wall Street to Its Core With This $3.4 Billion Warning

No trend has been more foundational to Wall Street's historic bull market over the last four years than the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make autonomous, split-second decisions is a technology that can improve growth rates and margins for most sectors and industries.Few companies have grabbed the AI bull by the horns quite like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are effectively the heart of AI-accelerated data centers. No other GPUs come close to matching the compute capabilities of Nvidia's hardware.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 725,00 -1,32% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 306,95 -1,11% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 306,10 -1,05% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 513,80 0,49% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
NVIDIA Corp. 193,30 1,53% NVIDIA Corp.
Palantir 148,72 10,05% Palantir

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