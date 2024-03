AI used extensively for security but not coding, JFrog survey finds

In JFrog’s just-released Software Supply Chain State of the Union 2024 report, the software supply chain platform provider found extensive use of AI and machine learning tools for security. However, only one in three software developers the company surveyed use generative AI to write code.While 90% of survey respondents indicate their organizations currently use AI/ML-powered tools in some capacity to assist in security scanning and remediation, only about one in three professionals, 32%, said their organizations use AI/ML-powered tools to write code. This indicates the majority still are wary of the potential vulnerabilities that AI-generated code can introduce to enterprise software, JFrog said.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel