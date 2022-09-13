AI wealth-tech firm, FP Alpha, announces largest integration to date, with automated engagement and onboarding platform, PreciseFP

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Alpha, an AI-driven holistic planning solution for financial professionals, announced today their integration with PreciseFP, which will allow advisors to expedite their workflows by auto populating the client data they have in their platforms in FP Alpha and turn it into actionable advanced planning.

FP Alpha, announces largest integration to date, with automated engagement and onboarding platform, PreciseFP

This integration is key as it allows critical data such client details, assets, liabilities, and insurance policy information to be imported from PreciseFP, a leader in data gathering and onboarding of clients, flowing directly into the FP Alpha platform to further automate the advanced planning process.

"Just one example of how this benefits advisors, is the time they will save in summarizing and reviewing a client's estate, tax and insurance plan," says Andrew Altfest, CFP, Founder and CEO of FP Alpha. "This is done with just a click of a button, freeing up advisors' time to work on prospecting and deepening the relationship with their clients, providing value instantly," Altfest continues.

Thousands of advisors already use PreciseFP to onboard clients. Which means advisors already have client profile data in PreciseFP. Just as they share that data with their CRM and other planning tools, advisors can now leverage client data to fill fields within FP Alpha in seconds. This not only gets the advisor out of the data entry business, it eliminates the need for the client to enter data multiple times and in different locations.

"Advisors don't get paid for manual data entry; they get paid for helping to plan for their client's financial future," says Don Whalen, CFP and President of PreciseFP. "The integration between PreciseFP and FP Alpha gets advisors out of the data entry business, while making the client's job of providing data as hassle-free as possible," he continues. "We are excited and honored to be integrated with FP Alpha and we look forward to automating data gathering for FP Alpha advisors so that they can create the wonderful reports and analyses that FP Alpha is known for, faster and easier than ever," says Whalen.

In addition, this integration enhances the already robust Estate Planning Module, a component of the FP Alpha platform, which summarizes and visualizes clients' estate plans then identifies key estate planning opportunities, therefore allowing advisors to quantify the value of their advice with estate tax reduction strategies.

About FP Alpha

Founded by financial planner and industry leader, Andrew Altfest, CFP ®, FP Alpha is an AI-driven holistic comprehensive planning solution that helps advisors identify actionable recommendations to clients, in a scalable, intelligent, and cost-efficient manner. FP Alpha is designed to integrate seamlessly into the many stages of the financial planning process and is complementary to the advisor's current financial planning software, starting where they stop. By leveraging AI learning and subject matter experts across 16 financial planning disciplines, including tax, estate and insurance, this innovative tool allows advisors to uncover new planning opportunities and provide clients with more holistic advice. FP Alpha was the 2022 Winner of the WealthManagement.com Industry award for Innovative Technology Platforms: New Applications. For more information, please visit: https://fpalpha.com. Patent Pending.

About PreciseFP

PreciseFP is a client engagement and data gathering platform tailored to advisors and financial planners. The mobile-friendly, data-gathering platform provides financial advisors more time to meet with clients, create financial plans and grow their business by removing all the "leg work" of collecting financial data. PreciseFP eliminates manual data entry and digitizes the entire client engagement process by automatically filling custodial forms and sharing data with CRMs, financial planning software, and other tools advisors already use. The platform was the winner of a WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Award for Client Onboarding and New Account Opening. The company was acquired by Docupace in October 2021, advancing the company's mission to deliver an end-to-end wealthtech ecosystem for advisors to engage clients and prospects. For more information, please visit www.precisefp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-wealth-tech-firm-fp-alpha-announces-largest-integration-to-date-with-automated-engagement-and-onboarding-platform-precisefp-301623085.html

SOURCE FP Alpha