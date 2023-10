AI will remake data centers, OCP says

The Open Compute Project (OCP), an industry initiative focused on redesigning hardware for growing infrastructure demands, has turned its focus to the hardware requirements of artificial intelligence, anticipating a massive impact. A key emphasis is liquid-cooled data centers, with OCP board member and Sun Microsystems co-founder Andy Bechtolsheim among the chief proponents.At this week’s OCP Global Summit in San Jose, CA, the topic of what AI will mean for computer hardware took center stage. “(AI) is not a trend but a major shift in the way technology is going forward to impact our lives,” said OCP Board Chair Zaid Kahn, general manager of Microsoft’s silicon, cloud hardware, and infrastructure engineering, during a keynote presentation. Kahn predicted that AI will drive tremendous rounds of investment in IT infrastructure and data center buildout in the very near future.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel