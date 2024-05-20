|
20.05.2024 11:00:00
AI will take time
Strap in, the AI revolution has hit overdrive!!!Except, of course, that it hasn’t, and it won’t anytime soon, despite what you’ve read in countless breathless editorials. It’s not that AI isn’t important, or that it doesn’t have the potential to change everything. It is and it does, but it’s simply not going to happen as fast as we think.The reason is people. It’s always people.The hubris of forecastsThe Wall Street Journal columnist Christopher Mims reminds us of this in his latest column. He says that we all fall prey to the “all-too-common error of technological determinism—the fallacy that all it takes for the next big thing to transform our lives is for it to be invented.”To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!