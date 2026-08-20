AIA Group Aktie

AIA Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C7F3 / ISIN: HK0000069689

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.08.2026 07:46:07

AIA Group H1 Profit Climbs On Insurance Revenue Strength

(RTTNews) - AIA Group Ltd (AAGIY, AAIGF, 1299.HK), a Hong Kong-based insurance and finance company, reported Thursday higher profit and Insurance revenue in its first half of fiscal 2026.

In Hong Kong, the shares were trading at HK$72.050, down 1.30%.

In the first half, net profit attributable to shareholders climbed to $4.294 billion from last year's $2.534 billion. Earnings per share were $0.41, up from $0.24 a year ago.

On IFRS basis, operating profit after tax or OPAT, the Group's core measure of operating earnings, increased 11 percent to $4.163 billion from $3.609 billion a year ago. Basic OPAT per share grew 13% 39.95 cents from 33.94 cents a year ago.

Operating margin remained strong at 15.2 percent.

The growth reflected the continued emergence of earnings from increasing stock of future profits, combined with proactive in-force management.

EV operating profit increased 10% to $6.637 billion, and basic EV operating profit per share grew 12% to 63.69 cents from 55.42 cents last year, driven by VONB growth and positive operating variances from disciplined claims and expense management.

UFSG per share was 37.70 cents, 12% higher than 33.53 cents a year ago.

Insurance revenue climbed to $11.686 billion from last year's $10.463 billion.

Insurance service result was $4.177 billion, up from $3.627 billion a year ago.

Value of new business or VONB was $3.212 billion, up 10 percent overall and 14 percent excluding Thailand.

Annualised new premiums or ANP increased 12 percent to $5.655 billion.

Further, the company announced that interim dividend increased by 10 percent to 53.90 Hong Kong cents per share

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AIA Group Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AIA Group Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AIA Group Ltd 7,93 -0,87% AIA Group Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:39 Ackman-Depot: Diese vier Aktien sind neu - Alphabet nicht mehr dabei
21:17 George Soros baut sein Depot um: Salesforce-Aktie fliegt raus - Tech-Sektor angepasst
19.08.26 Nach Buffett: So sah das Aktienportfolio von Berkshire Hathaway im 2. Quartal aus
16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt unter 26.000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel ebenfalls zurück. Auch an der Wall Street waren rote Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die asiatischen Märkte verbuchten am Donnerstag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen