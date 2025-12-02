AIA Group Aktie
AIA Hong Kong Expands Support for Customers Impacted by the Tai Po Fire with an Additional HKD20 Million to Ease Financial Pressures and Maintain Protection, Bringing Total Assistance to HKD40 Million
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 - Following last week's HKD20 million donation for emergency relief and community recovery efforts, AIA Hong Kong is now allocating an additional HKD20 million to further demonstrate solidarity and provide dedicated support to customers and their families during this challenging time.
Worry-free Continued Protection and Financial Relief
AIA will provide 6 months of worry-free coverage and zero-interest policy loan to individual policyholders:
Compassionate Financial Support^for group medical, individual medical, home, and domestic helper policies held by impacted customers
Worry-free Continued Protection and Financial Relief
Blue Cross will provide 6 months of worry-free coverage to individual medical and domestic helper policyholders:
24/7 Real-time Personal Support
AIA Hong Kong and Blue Cross will continue to monitor the situation closely and proactively share updates on our support through various channels, including our official websites, FAQs, mobile apps, and social media platforms.
We support the community and are committed to helping those affected receive the care they need. Our sincere thanks go to the firefighters, healthcare professionals, first responders, and everyone involved in the rescue efforts for their courage and dedication.
Notes:
# Customers include the customers of AIA Company Limited and AIA Everest Life Company Limited
^ Compassionate financial support is subject to the discretion of AIA Hong Kong. The final arrangements will be confirmed by the relevant policy issuer.
*Monthly and quarterly payment: 3 months; semi-annual and annual payments: 6 months
About AIA Hong Kong & Macau
AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have about 18,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.
