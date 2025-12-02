AIA Hong Kong Expands Support for Customers Impacted by the Tai Po Fire with an Additional HKD20 Million to Ease Financial Pressures and Maintain Protection, Bringing Total Assistance to HKD40 Million



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 - Following last week's HKD20 million donation for emergency relief and community recovery efforts, AIA Hong Kong is now allocating an additional HKD20 million to further demonstrate solidarity and provide dedicated support to customers and their families during this challenging time.



With a total of HKD40 million in financial resources and a series of special initiatives, we are committed to providing meaningful support to our customers, their families, and the community during this critical time, alleviating immediate financial pressures and maintaining ongoing protection.



At the same time, we remain dedicated to supporting emotional wellbeing and safeguarding against fraud, ensuring that all impacted individuals receive comprehensive and secure assistance.



All claim applications related to this incident have been processed. Our top priority is to stand alongside those affected by providing compassionate assistance, attentive care, flexible arrangements, and timely service throughout this difficult time.



AIA Hong Kong Special Customer Support



We provide special support to all eligible AIA Hong Kong customers# affected by the incident, including:



Individual life insurance policyholders and insured persons

General insurance policyholders and insured persons

Group insurance insured members

Pension scheme members Compassionate Financial Support^ for Impacted Customers



HKD100,000 for each deceased individual

for each deceased individual HKD1,000 per day, up to 30 days for each hospitalised injured individual

Worry-free Continued Protection and Financial Relief



AIA will provide 6 months of worry-free coverage and zero-interest policy loan to individual policyholders:



AIA will subsidise 3 months of premiums

Extension of grace period*

Zero-interest policy loan of 12 months Special Arrangements for Home Insurance



Refund of remaining home insurance premium Expedited and Streamlined Claims Support



Fast-Track Claims : Aim to finalise within 24 hours after verification

: Aim to finalise within 24 hours after verification Simplified Documentation: Death certificate waived if identity is verified via credible sources 24/7 Real-time Personal Support



24/7 Emergency Hotline, staffed by experienced customer service professionals: 2232 8860

Proactive Outreach: We promptly identified potential impacted individual life customers, and our financial planners have proactively contacted them to provide the necessary support Mental Health and Wellbeing Support



We have extended our Employee Assistance Programme to offer counselling and wellbeing services to customers Blue Cross Special Customer Support



Compassionate Financial Support^for group medical, individual medical, home, and domestic helper policies held by impacted customers



HKD100,000 for each deceased individual

for each deceased individual HKD1,000 per day, up to 30 days per each hospitalised injured

Worry-free Continued Protection and Financial Relief



Blue Cross will provide 6 months of worry-free coverage to individual medical and domestic helper policyholders:



Blue Cross will subsidise 3 months of premiums

Extension of grace period* Special Arrangements for Home Insurance



Refund of remaining home insurance premium

Proactive and immediate payment of HKD4,000 emergency expenditures policy benefit to all customers we were able to contact Expedited and Streamlined Claims Support with Blue Cross' dedicated email (SpecialEnquiry@bluecross.com.hk) for submitting straightforward claim documents and ensuring flexible handling of related applications. Our support covers all business lines, including medical, home, domestic helper, pet, and travel insurance.



24/7 Real-time Personal Support



24/7 Emergency Hotline, staffed by experienced customer service professionals : 2839 6333

: Proactive Outreach: We promptly identified potential impacted customers and proactively contacted them to provide the necessary support Standing Strong with Our Customers and Community



AIA Hong Kong and Blue Cross will continue to monitor the situation closely and proactively share updates on our support through various channels, including our official websites, FAQs, mobile apps, and social media platforms.



We support the community and are committed to helping those affected receive the care they need. Our sincere thanks go to the firefighters, healthcare professionals, first responders, and everyone involved in the rescue efforts for their courage and dedication.



Notes:



# Customers include the customers of AIA Company Limited and AIA Everest Life Company Limited

^ Compassionate financial support is subject to the discretion of AIA Hong Kong. The final arrangements will be confirmed by the relevant policy issuer.

*Monthly and quarterly payment: 3 months; semi-annual and annual payments: 6 months



1 As at 30 June 2025

2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 June 2025)

