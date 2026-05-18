AIA Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1C7F3 / ISIN: HK0000069689
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18.05.2026 06:30:12
AIA Survey of Hong Kong Workplace Wellbeing: Hong Kong workers report low happiness with average score of 65
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 May 2026 - AIA Hong Kong today released its inaugural AIA Survey of Hong Kong Workplace Wellbeing, which reveals growing physical and mental health pressure across the city's workforce. Respondents rated their workplace happiness at an average of just 65 (out of 100), with scores falling further among respondents in more junior positions.
Nearly eight in 10 respondents reported feeling "emotionally exhausted", "overly tired" or "significantly demotivated at work" over the past month, among which more than 10% said they experienced such symptoms for more than 10 workdays each month. "Heavy workload and long working hours" and "poor work-life balance" were generally cited as the leading causes of fatigue or depression.
Key findings:
Many employees continue to view professional mental counselling as costly and time-consuming. In response, AIA Hong Kong has partnered with leading digital healthcare company WhiteCoat1 to launch MindAid1, an innovative online mental wellness platform designed for AIA's designated group insurance members in Hong Kong. MindAid provides accessible digital support, encouraging users in need to proactively seek appropriate mental wellbeing support in a timely manner.
MindAid is exclusively available to eligible insured members of AIA Hong Kong group insurance plans and their insured dependants aged 18 or above.2 It is the first3 platform in Hong Kong to offer unlimited4, free text-based4 mental wellness support. Through the AIA+ mobile app, users can schedule text-chat sessions with qualified psychologists or counsellors5 in a private, dedicated setting to express their mental distress.
AIA Hong Kong: Supporting employees' mental health in a more accessible way
Ms Amelie Shen, Chief Corporate Solutions Officer of AIA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "Mental health remains under-supported in employee benefit schemes, despite its critical role in workplace wellbeing, performance, and productivity. In fast-paced working environments, emotional needs are often overlooked until issues escalate. Even when employees recognise the need for help, not knowing where to turn and concerns about speaking up remain significant barriers. With the launch of MindAid, AIA Hong Kong aims to address these challenges through a discreet, digital platform that aligns with modern communication habits. By enabling employees to express their emotions more naturally and to connect with professional support when it matters most, we seek to make mental healthcare more accessible and part of everyday working life."
She added: "At AIA Corporate Solutions, we are committed to going beyond traditional group insurance by offering diversified value-added services to employers and employees. Our holistic employee wellness programme 'WorkWell with AIA' covers four pillars: physical health, mental health, financial wellness, and social wellbeing. Integrated with digital tools, the programme embeds health support into daily life. We will continue investing in digital health technology to help employees live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives, while empowering employers in building a more resilient and sustainable talent pool."
Key features of MindAid:
Notes:
Hashtag: #AIAHongKong
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About AIA Hong Kong & Macau
AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have more than 19,000 financial planners*, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.7 million customers^, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.
News Source: AIA Hong Kong
18/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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