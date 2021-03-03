Aibidia™ Launches "Live in Five" Digital Transfer Pricing Challenge

HELSINKI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to OECD and other government initiatives around digital transfer pricing, Aibidia has launched its "Live in Five Challenge," designed to help organizations realize the full potential of cloud-based transfer pricing in just five days. Underpinned by Aibidia's powerful digital transfer pricing software, customers will gain centralized and structured data, automation that creates tax-authority-ready documentation in just one click, and advanced analytics to enable unprecedented visibility to global transaction flows and value chain positions.

"Migrating to new software platforms has often meant lengthy, complicated, and expensive projects that were a burden on the entire organization. We engineered the Aibidia platform to enable an 'IT-free' onboarding, so tax teams quickly realize the true benefits of digital transfer pricing – a shift in focus to value creation and insight," said Hannu-Tapani Leppänen, CEO and Founder of Aibidia. "Our new Transfer Pricing 'Live in Five Challenge' combines our deep expertise with the incredible power of our software platform. A taxonomy-based highly effective data extraction and load process, combined with deep analytics and substance knowledge, allow our expert teams to complete all of the steps to setup a secure Digital Transfer Pricing Cloud for customers in just five days."

Customers can sign-up by connecting directly with Aibidia or by registering at AibidiaLiveinFive.com. After the 5-day setup process, capabilities immediately available include:

- Creation of global transfer pricing data warehouse

- Automation of OECD compliant transfer pricing documentation

- Visualization of the value chain, including real-time scenario modeling

- Predictive analytics to prompt for inaccuracies, incorrect formats, missing documentation, or other potential trouble areas

- Country-by-Country level analysis in accordance with the latest OECD tax risk analytics guidelines

Founded and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Aibidia's team of veteran tax, legal, and technology experts closely collaborates with customers across the globe. One of the fastest growing tax technology companies in Europe, Aibidia is funded by some of the world's most influential VC firms, including Global Founders Capital and Icebreaker.vc.

For more information:

Greg Saint James VP of

Global Marketing

304420@email4pr.com

+14156199017

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aibidia-launches-live-in-five-digital-transfer-pricing-challenge-301239900.html

SOURCE Aibidia