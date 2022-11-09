AIC Digital Asset Group Secures up to $12,500,000 Funding for Cannaverse Technologies CANNALAND Project

AIC Digital Asset Group advised Cannaverse Technologies on its transaction funding for the CANNALAND metaverse project

NASSAU, Bahamas and BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic International Capital (AIC) Digital Asset Group is pleased to share that it has successfully advised its client, Cannverse Technologies on an investment transaction totaling upwards of $12.5M from a private group for the development and launch of CANNALAND, a global cannabis platform dedicated to creating the world's largest cannabis community. The CANNALAND platform will enable businesses worldwide to introduce, or scale, existing cannabis brands to a global audience of consumers without limitations.

Mark Bonner, CEO of Cannaverse Technologies LTD, stated, "we appreciated the efforts AIC put towards assisting us in securing funding for our project. Having this agreement allows us to focus on building out the CANNALAND project and executing the business model."

CANNALAND's mission is to create a single destination for cannabis enthusiasts regardless of geographic location, offering a community where B2B and B2C participants can share, learn, discover, and have fun experiencing all things cannabis. CANNALAND provides innovative technology and a Web 2 e-commerce platform designed to seamlessly support home delivery. CANNALAND will also include entertainment education, community forums, conferences and numerous other cannabises related activities.

"Having AIC advise on securing this funding for Cannaverse Technologies' CANNALAND Metaverse helped take this project to the next level," stated AIC Managing Partner, Jeffrey Lombardi. "AIC will continue to provide its advisory services as the project executes on its plan and prepare for the upcoming token launch."

Atlantic International Capital (aicdigitalassets.com) is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL and has regional offices in New York and Switzerland.

For more information about Cannaversetech™ and CANNALAND™, please visit www.cannaversetech.io.

About Atlantic International Capital Digital Asset Group

Atlantic has a 30-year proven track record of successfully working with domestic and international companies providing advisory and capital formation services while introducing digital assets to Athletes, Entertainers, College & Pro Teams, High-Net-Worth Investors and providing safe secure and regulated crypto payment options for high ticket products and services

About Cannaverse Technologies

Cannaverse Technologies, the creator of CANNALAND™, the world's first cannabis Metaverse and pioneer in cannabis product marketing, manufacturing, and merchandising with an innovative blockchain payment system, is empowering cultivators, growers, testing labs, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, medical dispensaries, and consumption lounges with the ability to scale and monetize their brands while directly addressing the existing gaps in the cannabis industry. Cannaversetech™'s meta marketplace on the blockchain revolutionizes the global cannabis industry by connecting every facet of the cannabis and hemp communities in a Metaverse environment.

