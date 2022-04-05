AiCure Bolsters Global Presence and Team to Expand its Reach and Foster Diverse Perspectives

AiCure signs a partnership with Qwince to bring its solutions to Italy; opens first international office in China

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiCure , an AI and advanced data analytics company focused on improving clinical trials, today announced it is expanding its global presence through partnerships, a new employee base, and key events. Through its contract research organization (CRO) partnership program, AiCure Partners for Excellence (AiPEX), AiCure is partnering with Qwince , an Italy-based technology and services company focused on helping organizations implement innovative solutions and advance healthcare. Leveraging Qwince's consulting experience in data science, pharmaceuticals and technology, the partnership will aim to foster clinical and commercial opportunities for the deployment of AiCure's AI platform with pharmaceutical sponsors and government healthcare departments. It will also work with network pharmacy associations to leverage local pharmacies as an alternative to sites during clinical trials to improve convenience for patients. This partnership will empower Italian organizations to explore new endpoints and ways to assess patient behavior, as well as provide holistic, predictive insights for faster, more precise clinical trials and real-world observational studies.

In an effort to attract new talent and perspectives, AiCure also opened its first international office in Nanjing, China. The office will have 20-30 employees focused on engineering. The location is open to employees as of March 14th.

"Diversity is one of AiCure's founding principles – from diversity in our data sets, to diversity in perspectives and of our team, to diversity in our partners and the clients we support," said Dr. Ed Ikeguchi, CEO of AiCure. "Through strong scientific collaborations with innovative CROs like Qwince and bringing AiCure to Nanjing, China, we open new avenues of diverse thinking and approaches that will advance our ability to improve patient-centric care and optimize drug development."

AiCure showcases expertise in Europe

AiCure is also increasing its presence abroad by participating in conferences across Europe. At DIA Europe 2022 in Brussels, Belgium, Gordon Kessler, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer at AiCure, participated in a panel to discuss regulatory considerations in the use of technologies in drug development. On March 31st, Gordon was joined by Max Wegner, Head of Regulatory Affairs at Bayer AG and Marco Viceonti, Professor at Università di Bologna, to explore the opportunities for digital tools to improve an understanding of the safety and efficacy of medicines, and how to navigate regulatory reviews.

On March 24th, Rich Christie, MD, PhD, AiCure's Chief Medical Officer, presented as part of MedTech UCL's AI in Medicine series, the largest student-run collaborative in University College London's history. The event aims to solve pervasive problems in medicine using technology and brings together those at the forefront of medical AI research. Dr. Christie presented on AiCure's AI approach to understand the intricacies of patient behavior, and the impact these insights have on clinical research and patient care.

AiCure's team growth fosters diverse perspectives

AiCure actively seeks employees of diverse backgrounds to bring new viewpoints to the complex issues the company seeks to solve, with 56% of its employees identifying as non-white and 46% being women, compared to just 38% and 25% respectively across the tech industry1. This effort is reinforced by the following new senior team members, who join AiCure to advance its product development and operations:

Andre Paredes , PhD, Director of OpenDBM Community: Andre has experience organizing global communities with the National Institute of Health (NIH) on open-source IT solutions for cancer and disease-related discoveries. At AiCure, Andre will help advance open-source digital biomarker development by overseeing OpenDBM, AiCure's platform for researchers to apply its digital biomarker algorithms to their own datasets.

Andre has experience organizing global communities with the National Institute of Health (NIH) on open-source IT solutions for cancer and disease-related discoveries. At AiCure, Andre will help advance open-source digital biomarker development by overseeing OpenDBM, AiCure's platform for researchers to apply its digital biomarker algorithms to their own datasets. Sarah Kark , PhD, Senior Digital Neuroscientist: Sarah is a human cognitive neuroscientist with over ten years of research experiencing how humans learn, feel, remember and behave. She previously conducted research on brain-based biomarkers in depression at University of California Irvine . At AiCure, Sarah will help identify and develop digital biomarkers for disease states and progression and interact with the quantitative science team to inform statistical analysis and model development.

Sarah is a human cognitive neuroscientist with over ten years of research experiencing how humans learn, feel, remember and behave. She previously conducted research on brain-based biomarkers in depression at . At AiCure, Sarah will help identify and develop digital biomarkers for disease states and progression and interact with the quantitative science team to inform statistical analysis and model development. Sondra Pepe , VP of Product Operations: Sondra has nearly 20 years of experience in eClinical SaaS technology across a variety of organizations, including leading roles in product management at Veeva and Medidata. In her role at AiCure, Sondra will oversee the product management team by supporting data-driven decision-making, streamlining cross-functional communication and optimizing processes for scalability.

About AiCure

AiCure is an AI and advanced data analytics company that monitors patient behavior and enables remote patient engagement in clinical trials. AiCure improves predictability of study timelines, reduces costs and accelerates timelines through remote patient engagement and assessments, including measuring digital biomarkers and real-time monitoring of patient dosing. Founded in 2010 and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and leading institutional investors, AiCure has more than 75 issued patents and works with global clients in over 45 countries. AiCure is globally recognized and is a recipient of the Scrip Award, AI 100 and Digital Health 150. For more information, please visit www.aicure.com .

1 Zippia. Diversity in High Tech Statistics 2022. https://www.zippia.com/advice/diversity-in-high-tech-statistics/#:~:text=Only%20one%20out%20of%20the,hired%20at%20Google%20were%20white

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aicure-bolsters-global-presence-and-team-to-expand-its-reach-and-foster-diverse-perspectives-301517575.html

SOURCE AiCure