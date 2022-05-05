Aida Álvarez, Former Head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, to Join Bill.com Board of Directors

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today that Aida Álvarez has joined the company’s board of directors. Álvarez is a former Head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, experienced public board member, accomplished investment banker, award-winning journalist and distinguished public servant.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005914/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"Aida’s extensive experience in running the U.S. Small Business Administration and serving on boards of global corporations is a valuable combination that will bring great perspective as we grow the company,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of Bill.com. "I am honored to welcome Aida, her passion for SMBs and unique background to our board of directors.”

Álvarez was the first Latino woman to be appointed to a Cabinet position for a U.S. President. She entered the Clinton administration as the first director of the Office of Federal Housing Enterprise Oversight and later headed the U.S. Small Business Administration from 1997 to 2001.

She has more than a decade of experience in investment banking, working as a vice president in Public Finance for both Bear Stearns and First Boston. Prior to this, Álvarez served as vice president Public Affairs of the New York City Health and Hospitals. She was also an award-winning print and television news journalist in the New York City metropolitan market.

"Across the United States, small and midsize businesses are at the heart of our local communities. I witnessed this first-hand during my time leading the U.S. Small Business Administration. I also know from personal experience about the dreams and challenges faced by entrepreneurs because as a young teenager I worked alongside my mother running two small restaurants in Brooklyn,” said Ms. Álvarez. "What attracted me to Bill.com is that they are a mission-driven company focused on helping small businesses. I view my board service as another way to support these important businesses that are so vital to our economy.”

Álvarez previously served on boards of Walmart, PacifiCare (United Health), and MUFG Union Bank. She currently serves on the board of HP Inc. among others. Álvarez is the founding chair Emerita of the Latino Community Foundation in California. She’s on the San Francisco Symphony Board of Governors, and the board of the DeYoung and the Legion of Arts museums. Álvarez was formerly a commissioner for the Smithsonian American Art Museum. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College, and was on the Harvard Board of Overseers. She has honorary doctorates from Bethany College, Iona College, Mercy College and the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico.

About Bill.com

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). The company’s mission is to make it simple to connect and do business. Additional solutions include all-in-one expense management platform Divvy and mobile invoicing product Invoice2go. Hundreds of thousands of SMBs worldwide use Bill.com’s solutions to manage end-to-end financial workflows, process payments, and create connections to suppliers and clients, helping to manage cash inflows and outflows. Bill.com partners with leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005914/en/