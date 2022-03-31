AIG Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it has commenced 23 separate offers (each, an "Offer” and collectively, the "Offers”) to purchase outstanding notes of the series listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes”) for cash up to a maximum $6 billion aggregate amount of Total Consideration (as defined below), excluding the Accrued Coupon Payment (as defined below). The series of Notes that are purchased in the Offers will be based on the acceptance priority levels (each, an "Acceptance Priority Level”) set forth in the table below, except where acceptance of a series of Notes would cause the Maximum Purchase Condition (as defined below) to be violated, in which case, the Non-Covered Notes (as defined below) with a higher Acceptance Priority Level may not be accepted for purchase and a series of Notes with a lower Acceptance Priority Level may be accepted for purchase as described below. If a given series of Notes is accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers, all Notes of that series that are validly tendered will be accepted for purchase. No series of Notes will be subject to proration pursuant to the Offers.

The Offers are being made pursuant to AIG’s Offer to Purchase, dated March 31, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase”), which sets forth a more comprehensive description of the terms and conditions of each Offer, and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Tender Offer Documents”).

Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Fixed Spread Notes Fixed Price Notes Acceptance Priority Level(1) Title of Security Original Issuer CUSIP/ISIN First Par Call Date(2) Maturity Date Principal Amount Outstanding (millions) Reference Security(3) Fixed Spread (basis points(3) Bloomberg Reference Page Fixed Price(3) 1 5.750% Series A-2 Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2037 AIG 026874BF3 / XS0291641420 March 15, 2017 March 15, 2037 £42 — — — £1,000.00 2 4.875% Series A-3 Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2037 AIG 026874BG1 / XS0291642154 March 15, 2017 March 15, 2037 €91 — — — €972.50 3 8.175% Series A-6 Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2058 AIG 026874BS5 / US026874BS54 May 15, 2038 May 15, 2058 $198 — — — $1,397.50 4 6.250% Series A-1 Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2037 AIG 026874BE6 / US026874BE68 N/A March 15, 2037 $64 — — — $1,070.00 5 8.875% Senior Notes Due 2040 Validus 91915WAB8 / US91915WAB81 N/A January 26, 2040 $214 2.375% UST due 2/15/2042 175 bps PX1 — 6 5.00% Notes Due 2023 AIG N/A / XS0252367775 N/A April 26, 2023 £500 0.125% UKT due 1/31/2023 75 bps FIT GLT0-10 — 7 4.700% Notes Due 2035 AIG 026874DE4 / US026874DE41 January 10, 2035 July 10, 2035 $500 1.875% UST due 2/15/2032 135 bps PX1 — 8 3.750% Notes Due 2025 AIG 026874DD6 / US026874DD67 April 10, 2025 July 10, 2025 $1,250 1.750% UST due 3/15/2025 45 bps PX1 — 9 4.500% Notes Due 2044 AIG 026874DA2 / US026874DA29 January 16, 2044 July 16, 2044 $2,250 2.375% UST due 2/15/2042 120 bps PX1 — 10 3.400% Notes Due 2030 AIG 026874DR5 / US026874DR53 March 30, 2030 June 30, 2030 $1,600 1.875% UST due 2/15/2032 90 bps PX1 — 11 4.375% Notes Due 2055 AIG 026874DB0 / US026874DB02 July 15, 2054 January 15, 2055 $800 1.875% UST due 11/15/2051 135 bps PX1 — 12 4.125% Notes Due 2024 AIG 026874CY1 / US026874CY14 N/A February 15, 2024 $1,000 2.750% UST due 2/15/2024 25 bps PX4 — 13 3.875% Notes Due 2035 AIG 026874DC8 / US026874DC84 July 15, 2034 January 15, 2035 $1,200 1.875% UST due 2/15/2032 130 bps PX1 — 14 4.200% Notes Due 2028 AIG 026874DK0 / US026874DK01 January 1, 2028 April 1, 2028 $750 1.875% UST due 2/28/2027 70 bps PX1 — 15 4.375% Notes Due 2050 AIG 026874DP9 / US026874DP97 December 30, 2049 June 30, 2050 $1,000 1.875% UST due 11/15/2051 120 bps PX1 — 16 4.250% Notes Due 2029 AIG 026874DN4 / US026874DN40 December 15, 2028 March 15, 2029 $600 1.875% UST due 2/15/2032 90 bps PX1 — 17 6.250% Notes Due 2036 AIG 026874AZ0 / US026874AZ07 N/A May 1, 2036 $584 1.875% UST due 2/15/2032 150 bps PX1 — 18 6.820% Notes Due 2037 AIG 026874CW5 / US026874CW57 N/A November 15, 2037 $143 1.875% UST due 2/15/2032 155 bps PX1 — 19 4.800% Notes Due 2045 AIG 026874DF1 / US026874DF16 January 10, 2045 July 10, 2045 $750 2.375% UST due 2/15/2042 120 bps PX1 — 20 4.750% Notes Due 2048 AIG 026874DL8 / US026874DL83 October 1, 2047 April 1, 2048 $1,000 1.875% UST due 11/15/2051 125 bps PX1 — 21 3.900% Notes Due 2026 AIG 026874DH7 / US026874DH71 January 1, 2026 April 1, 2026 $1,500 1.875% UST due 2/28/2027 55 bps PX1 — 22 2.500% Notes Due 2025 AIG 026874DQ7 / US026874DQ70 May 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 $1,500 1.750% UST due 3/15/2025 45 bps PX1 — 23 1.875% Notes Due 2027 AIG N/A / XS1627602201 March 21, 2027 June 21, 2027 €1,000 — — — €1,002.50

____________________ (1) Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions of the Offers described in the Offer to Purchase, if the Maximum Purchase Condition is not satisfied with respect to every series of Notes, AIG will accept Notes for purchase in the order of their respective Acceptance Priority Level specified in the table above (with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 23 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level). It is possible that a series of Notes with a particular Acceptance Priority Level will not be accepted for purchase even if one or more series with a higher or lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted for purchase. (2) For each series of Fixed Spread Notes in respect of which a par call date is indicated, the calculation of the applicable Total Consideration will be performed taking into account such par call date. See Annexes A-1 and A-2 to the Offer to Purchase for an overview of the calculation of the Total Consideration (including the par call detail) with respect to the Fixed Spread Notes. (3) The Total Consideration for each series of Notes (such consideration, the "Total Consideration”) payable per each $1,000, €1,000 or £1,000 principal amount of such series of Notes validly tendered for purchase (a) for the Fixed Price Notes, will be the fixed price specified in the table above for such series of Fixed Price Notes and (b) for the Fixed Spread Notes, will be based on the fixed spread specified in the table above for such series of Fixed Spread Notes, plus the yield of the specified Reference Security for that series as quoted on the Bloomberg reference page specified in the table above as of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on April 6, 2022, unless extended with respect to the applicable Offer (such date and time with respect to an Offer, as the same may be extended with respect to such Offer, the "Price Determination Date”). The Total Consideration does not include the applicable Accrued Coupon Payment, which will be payable in cash in addition to the applicable Total Consideration.

The Offers are scheduled to expire on the "Expiration Date,” which is 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on April 6, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated. Holders of Notes may withdraw their validly tendered Notes any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on April 6, 2022, unless extended by AIG (the "Withdrawal Date”). Holders of Notes must tender and not withdraw their Notes, or submit a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and comply with the related procedures, at or prior to the Expiration Date to receive the Total Consideration.

For Holders who deliver a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and all other required documentation at or prior to the Expiration Date, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Documents, the deadline to validly tender Notes using the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will be the second business day after the Expiration Date and is expected to be 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on April 8, 2022 (the "Guaranteed Delivery Date”).

The "Initial Settlement Date” will be the second business day after the Expiration Date and is expected to be April 8, 2022. The "Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date” will be the second business day after the Guaranteed Delivery Date and is expected to be April 12, 2022.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase in the Offers will receive the applicable Total Consideration for each $1,000, €1,000 or £1,000 principal amount of such Notes in cash on the Initial Settlement Date or Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable. On the Price Determination Date, unless extended with respect to any Offer, AIG will issue a press release specifying, among other things, the Total Consideration for each series of Notes validly tendered and accepted.

In addition to the applicable Total Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive a cash payment equal to the accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date for such Notes to, but excluding, the Initial Settlement Date (the "Accrued Coupon Payment”). Interest will cease to accrue on the Initial Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offers and Holders whose Notes are tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures and are accepted for purchase will not receive payment in respect of any interest for the period from and including the Initial Settlement Date.

AIG’s obligation to complete an Offer with respect to a particular series of Notes validly tendered is conditioned on the satisfaction of conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, including (i) that the aggregate Total Consideration, excluding the Accrued Coupon Payment, payable for Notes purchased in the Offers (the "Aggregate Purchase Consideration”) not exceed $6 billion (the "Maximum Purchase Consideration”), and on the Maximum Purchase Consideration being sufficient to include the Total Consideration for all validly tendered Notes of such series (after accounting for all validly tendered Notes that have a higher Acceptance Priority Level) (the "Maximum Purchase Condition”) and (ii) the repayment of an amount of not less than $5.5 billion by Corebridge Financial, Inc., formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. ("Corebridge”), under the promissory note previously issued by Corebridge to AIG (the "Promissory Note Repayment Condition”). AIG reserves the right, but is under no obligation, (i) to increase or waive the Maximum Purchase Consideration and (ii) to waive the Promissory Note Repayment Condition, in each case, in its sole discretion subject to applicable law, with or without extending the Withdrawal Date. In addition, if the repayment under the promissory note is in an amount less than $5.5 billion, AIG may determine to continue with the Offers but may reduce the Maximum Purchase Consideration. No assurance can be given that AIG will increase or waive the Maximum Purchase Consideration or waive the Promissory Note Repayment Condition. If Holders tender more Notes in the Offers than they expect to be accepted for purchase based on the Maximum Purchase Consideration and AIG subsequently accepts more than such Holders expected of such Notes tendered as a result of an increase of the Maximum Purchase Consideration, such Holders may not be able to withdraw any of their previously tendered Notes. Accordingly, Holders should not tender any Notes that they do not wish to be accepted for purchase.

If the Maximum Purchase Condition is not satisfied with respect to each series of Notes, for (i) a series of Notes (the "First Non-Covered Notes”) for which the Maximum Purchase Consideration is less than the sum of (x) the Aggregate Purchase Consideration for all validly tendered First Non-Covered Notes and (y) the Aggregate Purchase Consideration for all validly tendered Notes of all series having a higher Acceptance Priority Level as set forth in the table above (with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 23 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level) than the First Non-Covered Notes, and (ii) all series of Notes with an Acceptance Priority Level lower than the First Non-Covered Notes (together with the First Non-Covered Notes, the "Non-Covered Notes”), then AIG may, at any time on or prior to the Expiration Date:

(a) terminate an Offer with respect to one or more series of Non-Covered Notes for which the Maximum Purchase Condition has not been satisfied, and promptly return all validly tendered Notes of such series, and any other series of Non-Covered Notes, to the respective tendering Holders; or

(b) waive the Maximum Purchase Condition with respect to one or more series of Non-Covered Notes and accept all Notes of such series, and of any series of Notes having a higher Acceptance Priority Level, validly tendered; or

(c) if there is any series of Non-Covered Notes with a lower Acceptance Priority Level than the First Non-Covered Notes for which:

(i) the Aggregate Purchase Consideration necessary to purchase all validly tendered Notes of such series, plus

(ii) the Aggregate Purchase Consideration necessary to purchase all validly tendered Notes of all series having a higher Acceptance Priority Level than such series of Notes, other than any series of Non-Covered Notes that has or have not also been accepted as contemplated by this clause (c), is equal to, or less than, the Maximum Purchase Consideration, accept all validly tendered Notes of all such series having a lower Acceptance Priority Level, until there is no series of Notes with a higher or lower Acceptance Priority Level to be considered for purchase for which the conditions set forth above are met.

It is possible that a series of Notes with a particular Acceptance Priority Level will fail to meet the conditions set forth above and therefore will not be accepted for purchase even if one or more series with a higher or lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted for purchase. For purposes of determining whether the Maximum Purchase Condition is satisfied, AIG will assume that all Notes tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will be duly delivered at or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date and AIG will not subsequently adjust the acceptance of the Notes in accordance with the Acceptance Priority Levels if any such Notes are not so delivered. AIG reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to waive the Maximum Purchase Condition with respect to any Offer.

AIG has retained BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC to serve as lead dealer managers for the Offers and has retained Ipreo LLC to serve as the tender and information agent for the Offers. Requests for documents may be directed to Ipreo LLC by telephone at (888) 593-9546 (toll free) or (212) 849-3880 (for banks and brokers) or by email at ipreo-tenderoffer@ihsmarkit.com. Questions regarding the Offers may be directed to BNP Paribas Securities Corp. at (888) 210-4358 (toll-free) or (212) 841-3059 (collect), Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at (866) 627-0391 (toll-free) or (212) 250-2955 (collect), Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch at +44 20 7545 8011, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (800) 828-3182 (toll-free) or (212) 357-1452 (collect), U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. at (877) 558-2607 (toll-free) or (612) 336-7604 (collect) and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (866) 309-6316 (toll-free) or (704) 410-4756 (collect).

The Offers are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. AIG may terminate or alter any or all of the Offers and is not obligated to accept for payment, purchase or pay for, and may delay the acceptance for payment of, any tendered Notes, in each event subject to applicable laws. The Offers are not conditioned on the tender of a minimum principal amount of Notes.

Beneficial owners of Notes are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes as to when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a beneficial owner in order for that beneficial owner to be able to participate in, or withdraw their instruction to participate in, an Offer before the deadlines specified in this press release. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and the applicable clearing system for the submission and withdrawal of tender instructions may be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in this press release.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities. The Offers are made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law. The information in this press release is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. None of AIG, the dealer managers or the tender and information agent makes any recommendations as to whether Holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Offers. Holders must make their own decisions as to whether to tender Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

Certain statements in this press release, including those describing the completion of the Offers, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only AIG’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIG’s control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIG’s periodic filings with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

