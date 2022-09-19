AIG Announces Closing of Corebridge Financial, Inc. Initial Public Offering

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced the closing of its initial public offering ("IPO”) of Corebridge Financial, Inc. ("Corebridge,” NYSE: CRBG). The gross proceeds of the offering to AIG, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other expenses payable by AIG, were approximately USD 1.7 billion.

Corebridge’s common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, under the ticker symbol "CRBG.”

J.P. Morgan acted as Global Coordinator and a Lead Active Bookrunner for the offering. Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler also acted as Lead Active Bookrunners for the offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as Active Bookrunners for the offering.

The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus. A registration statement was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 14, 2022. A final prospectus related to the IPO was filed with the SEC on September 15, 2022 and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.



About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions and other financial services to customers in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $350 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2022, Corebridge is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com.

