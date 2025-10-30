American International Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0X88Z / ISIN: US0268747849
|
30.10.2025 13:35:22
AIG Announces Strategic Investments In Convex Group, And Onex
(RTTNews) - American International Group (AIG) announced strategic investments in Convex Group Limited, a privately held, global specialty insurer, and Onex Corporation. Upon closing, AIG will hold minority stakes in each company. AIG will acquire a 35% equity interest in Convex Group for approximately $2.1 billion. AIG will appoint two mutually agreed upon directors to Convex's Board.
AIG will appoint a mutually agreed upon director to Onex's Board. AIG will also invest $2 billion over three years in a diversified set of Onex Corporation's investment funds with preferred access.
