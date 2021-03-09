AIG Expands Capabilities in Knoxville Facility

ATLANTA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Insulated Glass, LLC (AIG), a leading glass fabricator and wholesale distributor for commercial and residential markets, has completed a number of improvements to the fabrication facility in Knoxville, Tennessee, designed to expand the facility's insulating glass fabrication capabilities and improve the level of service experienced by customers. The improvements to the Knoxville facility include a supplementary tempering furnace to increase capacity, the addition of a LiSEC bending machine, a LiSEC butyl extruder, and a new 96" automated cutting table.

"The additions and improvements made to the Knoxville facility reflect our ongoing commitment to elevate the value we bring to our customers," said Clint Blair, Vice President of AIG. "We are excited to continue growing and expanding into new markets, as well as enhancing our existing facilities as new technology allows to ensure our customers continue to receive the level of service they know to expect from us."

AIG's entrance to the Knoxville market was announced in 2019 and was one of several expansions seen in the last three years. The Knoxville facility is also a Tubelite distributor for storefront metal and entrances, and stocks CRL and Portals Hardware for custom shower enclosures. As AIG pursues its expansion into the Eastern Kentucky market, new team members will be added to support continued growth.

In addition to Knoxville, AIG opened a new location in Birmingham, Alabama and acquired businesses in Charlotte, North Carolina, Detroit, Michigan, and Baltimore, Maryland. Combined with the existing facilities in Georgia and Florida, AIG currently has seven regional fabrication facilities and looks forward to further opportunities to grow and better serve customers.

About American Insulated Glass

American Insulated Glass is a leading fabricator and wholesale distributor headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company specializes in providing quality insulating glass, laminated, tempered and fire-rated glass to glazing contractors and the millwork industry. Dedicated to serving both commercial and residential end markets with a broad range of high-performing low-e glass solutions, AIG also distributes a full line of mirror, decorative and other glass products. AIG is positioned to expand its geographical footprint and service capabilities, both organically and via acquisition. To learn more about AIG, visit www.aiglass.com.

