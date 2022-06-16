AIG Named to The Civic 50 List by Points of Light

For the first time, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) has been recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States by Points of Light, a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world.

Points of Light today announced The Civic 50 honorees of 2022 as well as a report featuring key trends, benchmarking data and insights from the honorees.

For 10 years, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

AIG Chief Human Resource Officer Rose Marie Glazer said: "AIG’s Global Corporate Citizenship team has created the infrastructure for AIG to strategically contribute its resources toward impactful community engagement – from employee time and talents, to financial gifts, to leadership on critical social causes. Our partnerships, programs, and initiatives empower every colleague to contribute in ways that are most meaningful to them and offer opportunities to provide support to communities where we live and work. Our commitment to our communities is one of the many reasons AIG is a great place to build a career.”

AIG Global Head of Corporate Citizenship Laura Gallagher said: "It is a profound honor for AIG to be named to The Civic 50 list by Points of Light and to be recognized among such impressive corporate citizens. In recent years, we have worked to ensure the capacity-building, effectiveness, and reach of the giving and community engagement programs that we direct. We are gratified and invigorated by this recognition of our data-driven approach, enhanced focus on equity, and dedication to long-term, sustainable impact.”

"Corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical for strengthening communities,” said Natalye Paquin, president & CEO of Points of Light. "Companies like AIG are leading the way and setting an example of how you can leverage your employee talent, business models and assets to create deep impact that drives transformational change.”

The Civic 50 survey and ranking system exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities. The survey is administered by True Impact and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform scoring process.

To view the full report and see the full list of The Civic 50 2022 honorees, visit www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50.

For a summary of AIG’s recent community engagement efforts, visit the Global Corporate Citizenship section of AIG’s 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report: https://www.aig.com/esgreports/social/global-corporate-citizenship.

AIG is committed to helping individuals, businesses and communities prepare for and respond to times of uncertainty. For example, in 2021:

Disaster Relief, Restoration and Preparedness: AIG’s over $25 million in contributions to nonprofit organizations included a grant to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which serves the mid- to long-term needs of communities, long after a disaster has lost global attention. AIG colleagues donated more than 20,700 volunteer hours. This included partnering with Humanitarian OpenStreetMaps to map 39,749 buildings and over 60km of roads in unexplored or disaster-prone areas across Botswana, Zambia, Barbados and Guatemala, aiding the delivery of humanitarian aid. AIG established the AIG Compassionate Colleagues Fund, which, in addition to AIG’s initial $2 million commitment, enables employees to make donations into a fund that is used to help fellow AIG colleagues overcome serious financial hardships, including those brought on by disasters.



Equity: In a year marked by the continuation of a pandemic that has disproportionally impacted underrepresented individuals, social justice movements that heightened attention to systemic injustice, and immeasurable global uncertainty, AIG leveraged the power of volunteerism and philanthropy to develop inclusivity, encourage equity and advance prosperity at our organization and within our communities. This was demonstrated through funding for grants to: Center for Disaster Philanthropy, the Coalition to Back Black Businesses, Feeding America, International Medical Corps, and Tuesday’s Children. AIG took a data-driven approach to determine specific grant allocations based on need and ability to serve communities equitably.

Institutionalization of Citizenship Programs: AIG matches employee charitable contributions 2:1 up to $10,000 per year to eligible nonprofit organizations. As of 2022, AIG employees may take up to 24 hours of paid time off per calendar year (outside of their traditional Paid Time Off) to volunteer with non-profit organizations, including schools.



About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions and other financial services to customers in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it’s needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005573/en/