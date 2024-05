AIG Surpasses Q1 Forecasts Thanks to Lower Catastrophe Losses

Global insurance provider American International Group (NYSE: AIG) disclosed first-quarter results on Wednesday, May 1, that outperformed analysts' expectations with robust revenue and EPS growth. The company, better known as AIG, demonstrated exceptional operational efficiencies, with adjusted EPS registering at $1.77 against the estimated $1.66. It also improved on last year's result.The quarter underscored AIG's strategic initiatives bearing fruit even amid challenging market conditions.Analyst source: FactSet. YOY = Year over year. EPS = earnings per share. Loss ratio = Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred divided by the net premiums earned. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel