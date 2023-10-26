AIKO, a global-leading new energy technology company, poised for Australia market expansion.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai-based renewable energy company AIKO made a grand debut at the All-Energy exhibition in Melbourne, Australia on Oct 25 with its cutting-edge solar cell products, which captured attentions from global visitors.

The exhibition, one of Australia's largest, highlights cutting-edge renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies from around the world. AIKO unveiled its products for the first time in the Australia as part of its efforts to expand the country's market.

One of its spotlights is the ultra-efficient ABC (All Back Contact) structure cells and component products, which were independently developed by AIKO.

This type of solar photovoltaic panel can generate more electricity on the same surface area, compared with traditional front surface contact structure cells, with the highest efficiency reaching 24 percent.

Founded in 2009, AIKO is an international player in solar cell manufacturing and in providing photovoltaic energy integrated solutions, with products sold in South Korea, Japan, India and Europe.

In the new era of global energy transformation, the company has been making efforts in technological innovation to support the construction of a new energy system around the globe to contribute to the overall goal of global carbon neutrality, said AIKO Chairman Chen Gang.

In alignment with the Australian market and customer demands, the company has enhanced the efficiency and reliability of its solar cell technology.

The ABC double glass solar component utilizes dual-glass encapsulation technology, building upon the core strengths of the ABC single glass component, enhancing its properties in terms of barrier, moisture resistance, and fire retardance. It comes with a 25-year product quality warranty and a 30-year power quality warranty.

The ABC structure cells can fully meet the needs of middle and high-end users from the aspects of beautiful appearance, structural safety, convenient installation, high utilization rate and more power generation.

AIKO is working to expand its overseas market by exporting its products and set up subsidiaries in foreign countries. As of the first half of 2023, AIKO has set up subsidiary companies in nine countries, including Germany, Netherlands, UK, Italy, Singapore, and Japan. The company also continues to expand its global sales network in regions spanning Europe, Asia, Oceania. The company's entrance into the Australian market is a significant step in its global expansion efforts, showcasing its commitment to international growth.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aiko-a-global-leading-new-energy-technology-company-poised-for-australia-market-expansion-301967226.html

SOURCE AIKO