Aileron Terminates Phase 1b Breast Cancer Chemoprotection Trial Of ALRN-6924

(RTTNews) - Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) announced Tuesday that a review of initial data from its Phase 1b chemoprotection trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with p53-mutated breast cancer showed that patients in the trial experienced severe neutropenia (Grade 4) and alopecia.

The primary endpoint of the Phase 1b open-label trial, which was evaluating ALRN-6924 in patients with breast cancer receiving neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with docetaxel, doxorubicin, and cyclophosphamide, or "TAC" chemotherapy, was duration and incidence of severe neutropenia in cycle 1. Incidence of chemotherapy-induced alopecia (hair loss) was a secondary endpoint. Based on these findings, Aileron has decided to terminate the Phase 1b breast cancer trial and further development of ALRN-6924.

Aileron also announced that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The company has engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc. to act as a strategic advisor for this process.

Aileron said it does not intend to comment further on this process unless or until its Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or it is determined that other disclosure is appropriate.

Aileron has determined to reduce its remaining workforce from 9 to 3 full-time employees in the coming weeks. The company plans to retain the remaining employees to assist in executing the strategic alternatives review process.