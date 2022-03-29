Aileron To Report Interim Analysis Results From Phase Ib NSCLC Trial In Q2

(RTTNews) - Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company, has several catalysts lined up for this year.

The company's lead drug candidate is ALRN-6924, designed to protect healthy cells in patients with p53-mutated cancers to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects.

A phase Ib randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating ALRN-6924 to protect against chemotherapy-induced bone marrow toxicities in patients with p53-mutated non small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) undergoing first-line carboplatin plus pemetrexed with or without immune checkpoint inhibitors is underway. This trial is expected to enroll 60 patients.

Results from an interim analysis of the first 20 patients enrolled in the NSCLC trial are expected next quarter (2Q), with topline results of 60 patients anticipated in the fourth quarter.

The company expects to initiate a phase Ib trial of ALRN-6924 against chemotherapy-induced bone marrow and other toxicities in patients with p53-mutated ER+/HER2- breast cancer treated with a doxorubicin + cyclophosphamide and docetaxel chemotherapy regimen, also known as 'AC-D, in the first half of this year. This trial is anticipated to enroll up to 30 patients. Interim results from the trial are expected in the fourth quarter.

As of December 31, 2021, the company's cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $45.9 million.

ALRN closed Monday's trading at $0.53, down 7.41%.