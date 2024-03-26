|
26.03.2024 14:05:00
AIM ImmunoTech to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on April 2, 2024, and Host Conference Call and Webcast
OCALA, Fla., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) ("AIM” or the "Company”) announced today that management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s Q4/FY2023 operational and financial results on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET.
The call will be hosted by members of AIM’s leadership team, Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels and Scientific Officer Christopher McAleer, PhD. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-9219 (domestic) or (201) 689-8852 (international) and referencing the AIM ImmunoTech Conference Call. The webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website, aimimmuno.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the live event.
About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.
For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
